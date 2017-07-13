New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Watford sign Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on five-year contract

Nathaniel Chalobah of England during the 2015 UEFA European U21 Championships Qualifier between England U21 and Moldova U21 at The Madejski Stadium on September 05, 2013
© Getty Images
Watford announce the signing of Chelsea and England Under-21 midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 23:01 UK

Watford have announced the signing of Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who has been at Stamford Bridge since the age of 11, made 15 first-team appearances for the Blues last season, although he only started one game in the Premier League.

Chalobah enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with the Hornets during the 2012-13 season, making 42 appearances and scoring five goals, and he has now sealed a permanent switch to Vicarage Road.

Watford announced the news in a statement on Thursday, describing the deal - said to be in the region of £5m - as one they were "delighted to confirm" and revealing that he will wear squad number 14.

Chalobah, who starred for the England Under-21 side during the recent European Championships in Poland, had been offered an extension to his contract at Chelsea.

Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah in action during his side's Premier League clash with champions Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016
Read Next:
Chalobah 'can leave Chelsea for £5m'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nathaniel Chalobah, Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Nathaniel Chalobah of England during the 2015 UEFA European U21 Championships Qualifier between England U21 and Moldova U21 at The Madejski Stadium on September 05, 2013
Watford sign Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on five-year contract
 Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi remains target for Fenerbahce?
 Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Mark Hughes "very hopeful" over Kurt Zouma
Chelsea 'agree £40m Bakayoko deal'Chalobah 'can leave Chelsea for £5m'Stoke in pole position to sign Zouma on loan?Chelsea's Van Ginkel set for PSV move?Jose Mourinho 'rules out Bakayoko move'
Zola: 'Belotti is perfect for Chelsea'Crystal Palace land Loftus-Cheek on loanAbramovich gives Chelsea players watchesChelsea offered Aubameyang for £65m?Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West Brom
> Chelsea Homepage
More Watford News
Nathaniel Chalobah of England during the 2015 UEFA European U21 Championships Qualifier between England U21 and Moldova U21 at The Madejski Stadium on September 05, 2013
Watford sign Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on five-year contract
 Mario Lemina of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Everton, West Ham United show interest in Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina?
 Britt Assombalonga of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground on September 17, 2014
Middlesbrough win race to sign Nottingham Forest forward Britt Assombalonga?
Chalobah 'can leave Chelsea for £5m'Suarez makes Chinese Super League moveWatford eye two signings from Serie A?Spurs to pay £16m for Venezuelan prospect?PL season to begin on a Friday night
Report: Leicester launch £20m Deeney bidWatford land Kiko on four-year dealWatford complete Daniel Bachmann signingWatford 'eyeing Nathaniel Chalobah move'Watford's Okaka receives offer from China?
> Watford Homepage



Tables
 