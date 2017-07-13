Watford announce the signing of Chelsea and England Under-21 midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Watford have announced the signing of Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who has been at Stamford Bridge since the age of 11, made 15 first-team appearances for the Blues last season, although he only started one game in the Premier League.

Chalobah enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with the Hornets during the 2012-13 season, making 42 appearances and scoring five goals, and he has now sealed a permanent switch to Vicarage Road.

Watford announced the news in a statement on Thursday, describing the deal - said to be in the region of £5m - as one they were "delighted to confirm" and revealing that he will wear squad number 14.

Chalobah, who starred for the England Under-21 side during the recent European Championships in Poland, had been offered an extension to his contract at Chelsea.