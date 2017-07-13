Roma 'contact Riyad Mahrez's agent'

Roma reportedly contact the agent of Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez over a move for the Algerian international this summer.

Roma have reportedly contacted the agent of Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez as the Serie A giants look to sign the Algerian international in this summer's transfer window.

In May, Mahrez revealed that he wanted to leave Leicester, just over 12 months after helping the Foxes land the Premier League title.

The 26-year-old scored 10 times in all competitions for Leicester last season, with four of those coming in nine Champions League matches as the Foxes reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for the attacker, but according to Sky Sports News, Roma are showing the strongest interest, with the Italian outfit contacting the player's representative over a move to Rome.

Leicester, who have brought Harry Maguire and Vicente Iborra to the King Power Stadium this summer, are believed to value Mahrez in the region of £50m.