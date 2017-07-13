New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Roma 'contact Riyad Mahrez's agent'

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Roma reportedly contact the agent of Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez over a move for the Algerian international this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 12:45 UK

Roma have reportedly contacted the agent of Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez as the Serie A giants look to sign the Algerian international in this summer's transfer window.

In May, Mahrez revealed that he wanted to leave Leicester, just over 12 months after helping the Foxes land the Premier League title.

The 26-year-old scored 10 times in all competitions for Leicester last season, with four of those coming in nine Champions League matches as the Foxes reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for the attacker, but according to Sky Sports News, Roma are showing the strongest interest, with the Italian outfit contacting the player's representative over a move to Rome.

Leicester, who have brought Harry Maguire and Vicente Iborra to the King Power Stadium this summer, are believed to value Mahrez in the region of £50m.

Edin Dzeko in action during the Coppa Italia game between Lazio and Roma on March 1, 2017
Read Next:
Everton 'eye Edin Dzeko swoop'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire, Vicente Iborra, Football
Your Comments
More Roma News
Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Roma 'contact Riyad Mahrez's agent'
 Roma's Radja Nainggolan in action against Juventus on May 14, 2017
Manchester United 'turn attention to Radja Nainggolan'
 Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco: 'Mohamed Salah lacks class'
Everton 'eye Edin Dzeko swoop'Roma eyeing loan move for Martial?Chelsea confirm the arrival of RudigerRudiger 'in London for Chelsea medical'Nice boss rules out Jean Michel Seri exit
Monchi: 'Nainggolan definitely staying'Rudiger to Chelsea close to completion?Chelsea agree deal for Roma's Rudiger?Rudiger quiet on transfer rumoursRoma 'beat Tottenham to Juan Foyth'
> Roma Homepage
More Leicester City News
Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leonardo Ulloa 'closing on new Leicester City deal'
 Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Roma 'contact Riyad Mahrez's agent'
 Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic gives a thumbs-up to the crowd after saving a late penalty in the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Leicester City 'to reignite Eldin Jakupovic interest'
Zieler leaves Leicester for StuttgartShakespeare 'hopes' Gray stays with FoxesIheanacho to Leicester 'agreed in principle'Sigurdsson 'asking price set at £50m'Tom Lawrence wanted by Derby County?
Leicester 'make James McCarthy enquiry'Ulloa 'attracting La Liga interest'Riyad Mahrez 'furious with Leicester'Shakespeare: 'No offers for Riyad Mahrez'Shakespeare: 'Gray is wanted at Leicester'
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AC Chievo VeronaChievo00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Atalanta BCAtalanta00000000
4BeneventoBenevento00000000
5Bologna00000000
6CagliariCagliari00000000
7Crotone00000000
8Fiorentina00000000
9Genoa00000000
10Hellas VeronaHellas Verona00000000
11Inter Milan00000000
12Juventus00000000
13Lazio00000000
14Napoli00000000
15Roma00000000
16SPALSPAL00000000
17Sampdoria00000000
18SassuoloSassuolo00000000
19Torino00000000
20Udinese00000000
> Full Version
 