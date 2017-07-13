Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio insists that Croatian international Ivan Perisic will not be joining Manchester United this summer.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Man United were confident of completing a deal for the Croatian international, despite being short of Inter's £50m valuation of the player.

It is understood that Perisic has already agreed personal terms with Man United, but according to Ausilio, 'the move is not going to happen' as Inter "have not considered anything" that the English giants have offered.

"It's not going to happen. He is training very well with us. We have not considered anything they have offered," Ausilio told Sky Sports News.

Perisic, 28, joined Inter from Wolfsburg in 2015, and the versatile attacker has scored 20 times in 79 appearances for the Italian giants, including 11 goals in 42 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Man United, who have already signed Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku in this summer's transfer window, are currently in the United States as part of their pre-season tour.