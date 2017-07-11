Manchester United are reportedly confident of completing a deal for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic within the next week, despite being short of the club's asking price.

Manchester United are reportedly confident of completing a deal to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan within the next week, despite failing to meet the club's asking price.

Inter are thought to be holding out for a bid of £50m for the Croatia international, while United's current offer is understood to be closer to £45m.

However, the Independent reports that the Red Devils are optimistic that they can meet Inter in the middle and agree terms over the coming week.

Perisic has already agreed personal terms with United ahead of the prospective move to Old Trafford, meaning that a fee between the two clubs is the final major obstacle to overcome before the deal is completed.

New Inter boss Luciano Spalletti remains hopeful that Perisic will stay at the San Siro, but the player is thought to be keen to link up with Jose Mourinho in Manchester.

United, who have already spent more than £100m to bring Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford this summer, are currently in the United States as part of their pre-season tour.