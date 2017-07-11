New Transfer Talk header

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Manchester United are reportedly confident of completing a deal for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic within the next week, despite being short of the club's asking price.
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 15:32 UK

Manchester United are reportedly confident of completing a deal to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan within the next week, despite failing to meet the club's asking price.

Inter are thought to be holding out for a bid of £50m for the Croatia international, while United's current offer is understood to be closer to £45m.

However, the Independent reports that the Red Devils are optimistic that they can meet Inter in the middle and agree terms over the coming week.

Perisic has already agreed personal terms with United ahead of the prospective move to Old Trafford, meaning that a fee between the two clubs is the final major obstacle to overcome before the deal is completed.

New Inter boss Luciano Spalletti remains hopeful that Perisic will stay at the San Siro, but the player is thought to be keen to link up with Jose Mourinho in Manchester.

United, who have already spent more than £100m to bring Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford this summer, are currently in the United States as part of their pre-season tour.

Chelsea's Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Inter Milan 'make £35m Matic bid'
