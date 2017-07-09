New Transfer Talk header

Luciano Spalletti to hold talks with Manchester United target Ivan Perisic

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Luciano Spalletti says that he will listen to Ivan Perisic's thoughts on recent links with a move to Manchester United, but hints that he could block any potential exit.
Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has revealed that he intends to hold face-to-face talks with Ivan Perisic following strong recent links with a move to Manchester United.

The Croatia international is a confirmed target for the Red Devils, who supposedly fell short with their opening £39m offer and have yet to return with an improved bid.

Perisic's name has been back on United's radar in recent days following the news that he has reportedly brought in a new agent to help force through a move, but Spalletti claims that Inter could yet block his attempt to leave.

"I will speak to everyone and clearly for those who are 'distracted' there will be different words," he told reporters. "I will listen to him, I have no doubts. I am counting on him, but we'll have to understand his intentions.

"It would not be nice for me to hear him say words like: 'I want to leave'. We'll see. You keep talking about Perisic and his desire to leave, but first I need to listen to his own words and then we'll decide how to act.

"In any case, I will say this: We are Inter and we can opt to make different decisions compared to ideas of the players. I hope to have him in the side, I am counting on it and I am positive in that sense."

Perisic, who played a direct part in 19 Serie A goals last season, is under contract at San Siro until 2020.

Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
