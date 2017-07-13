New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'agree £40m Tiemoue Bakayoko deal'

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Sergio Aguero during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Chelsea agree a £40m deal for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who will join the Blues before the end of the week, according to a report.
Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £40m deal for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The Premier League champions have been strongly linked with the Frenchman since the end of last season, although it had been claimed that Manchester United were preparing to swoop for the 22-year-old.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chelsea and Monaco were still £3m apart in their valuation of the midfielder, but according to Sky Sports News, a deal has now been agreed, and Bakayoko will join the English giants before the end of the week.

Bakayoko, who made his senior France debut in March, scored three times in 47 appearances for Monaco last season as the principality club won Ligue 1, in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The midfielder is currently recovering from routine keyhole surgery, which he underwent last month to address a niggling problem.

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho 'rules out Bakayoko move'
