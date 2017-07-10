Chelsea are reportedly confident of signing Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko by the end of this week.

Chelsea are reportedly confident that they will seal the signature of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco later this week, but manager Antonio Conte is concerned about the midfielder's fitness.

The France international is currently in recovery from routine keyhole surgery, which he underwent last month to address a niggle that has been troubling him since February.

Talks have reportedly been ongoing, but neither party have been able to agree on a fee, with Monaco wanting in excess of £40m, while the Premier League champions have tabled £37m.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea believe that they will get their man by the end of the week, but Conte is worried that Bakayoko will struggle to get up to speed for the new season.

It is believed that the midfielder may sit out the Blues' pre-season trip to China and Singapore due to the recent surgery.