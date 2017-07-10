New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea 'hope to complete signing of Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko this week'

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea are reportedly confident of signing Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko by the end of this week.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 19:54 UK

Chelsea are reportedly confident that they will seal the signature of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco later this week, but manager Antonio Conte is concerned about the midfielder's fitness.

The France international is currently in recovery from routine keyhole surgery, which he underwent last month to address a niggle that has been troubling him since February.

Talks have reportedly been ongoing, but neither party have been able to agree on a fee, with Monaco wanting in excess of £40m, while the Premier League champions have tabled £37m.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea believe that they will get their man by the end of the week, but Conte is worried that Bakayoko will struggle to get up to speed for the new season.

It is believed that the midfielder may sit out the Blues' pre-season trip to China and Singapore due to the recent surgery.

Tiemoue Bakayoko of AS Monaco during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Man United 'eye Bakayoko swoop'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Carlo Ancelotti issues warning to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte
 Antonio Rudiger in action during the Coppa Italia game between Lazio and Roma on March 1, 2017
Chelsea confirm the arrival of Antonio Rudiger
 Tiemoue Bakayoko of AS Monaco during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Manchester United 'eye Tiemoue Bakayoko swoop'
Redknapp: 'Costa booted out because of attitude' Everton, Chelsea want Benteke?Rodriguez 'wants future resolved soon'Chelsea 'hope to sign Bakayoko this week'Arsenal join race to sign Van Dijk?
Liverpool complete Solanke signingConte remains keen on selling Costa?Aina nearing loan deal with Hull City?Palace close to Ruben Loftus-Cheek deal?Chelsea preparing Alvaro Morata offer?
> Chelsea Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Tiemoue Bakayoko of AS Monaco during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Manchester United 'eye Tiemoue Bakayoko swoop'
 Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (L) vies with Rennes' French defender Ludovic Baal (R) during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Rennes (SRFC) on October 4, 2015 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco.
Arsenal 'to return with improved bid for Thomas Lemar'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
AS Monaco: 'No Real Madrid offers for Kylian Mbappe'
Chelsea 'hope to sign Bakayoko this week'Report: Arsenal step up £40m Lemar pursuitArsenal to maintain Lemar pursuit?Arsenal join race to sign Fabinho?Terry: 'Chelsea must trust youngsters'
Monaco sign Kongolo on long-term dealReport: Real Madrid consider Lemar swoopJardim 'has not spoken to Mbappe'Report: PSG fall short with Fabinho bidChelsea 'want to complete triple deal'
> AS Monaco Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 