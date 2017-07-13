New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona agree deal to sign Benfica and Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo

Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo during the match between SL Benfica and Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on August 16, 2015 in Lisbon, Portugal.
© Getty Images
Barcelona confirm the agreement of a deal to sign Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo on a five-year contract, pending a medical on Friday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 22:34 UK

Barcelona have confirmed that they have agreed a deal to sign Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo on a five-year contract, pending a medical.

The 23-year-old, who has two senior international caps for Portugal, has previously been linked with Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

However, the Spanish giants have all but won the race for Semedo's services in a deal reported to be in the region of £26m.

"FC Barcelona and Benfica have reached an agreement for the transfer of Nelson Semedo, pending medical tests on Friday in Barcelona," a statement on the Blaugrana website said.

"Semedo is an offensive full-back with superb physical attributes and he will be the ninth Portuguese to defend the Barca shirt."

Semedo played 63 times for Benfica in the past two seasons, winning two Primeira Liga titles.

Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo during the match between SL Benfica and Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on August 16, 2015 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Read Next:
Man United in no rush to sign Semedo?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nelson Semedo, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo during the match between SL Benfica and Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on August 16, 2015 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Barcelona agree deal to sign Benfica and Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo
 Athletic Bilbao's coach Ernesto Valverde looks on during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2014
Lionel Messi happy with "good reputation" of new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde
 Arsenal's Hector Bellerin in action during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Barcelona 'withdraw interest in Hector Bellerin'
Liverpool 'receive no bids for Coutinho'Premier League trio 'keen on Munir'Paulinho reiterates desire to join BarcelonaSuarez: 'Joining Liverpool was a dream'Alba relishing fresh start at Barcelona
Report: Palace eye Thomas VermaelenNeymar calls for Barca to sign PaulinhoNeymar delighted with Messi renewalNice boss rules out Jean Michel Seri exitPaulinho: 'I could still join Barcelona'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Benfica News
Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo during the match between SL Benfica and Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on August 16, 2015 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Barcelona agree deal to sign Benfica and Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo
 Greece's midfielder Andreas Samaris scores in the nets of Ivory Coast's goalkeeper Boubacar Barry during a Group C football match on June 24, 2014
Newcastle United willing to pay £17.5m for Andreas Samaris?
 Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo during the match between SL Benfica and Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on August 16, 2015 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Manchester United in no rush to sign Benfica defender Nelson Semedo?
Benfica reject Everton bid for Samaris?Raul Jimenez open to Premier League moveLiverpool, West Ham to move for Jimenez?Willock bids emotional farewell to ArsenalWillock 'leaves Arsenal for Benfica'
Willock 'to swap Arsenal for Benfica'Club official: 'No United approach for Talisca'Man Utd agree deal for Anderson Talisca?Grimaldo pulls out of Spain U21 squadTalisca: 'There is love with Mourinho'
> Benfica Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AlavesAlaves00000000
2Athletic Bilbao00000000
3Atletico MadridAtletico00000000
4Barcelona00000000
5Celta Vigo00000000
6Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo00000000
7EibarEibar00000000
8Espanyol00000000
9Getafe00000000
10GironaGirona00000000
11Las PalmasLas Palmas00000000
12Leganes00000000
13Levante00000000
14Malaga00000000
15Real Betis00000000
16Real Madrid00000000
17Real Sociedad00000000
18Sevilla00000000
19Valencia00000000
20Villarreal00000000
> Full Version
 