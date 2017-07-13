New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi remains target for Fenerbahce?

Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
Fenerbahce reportedly decide to increase their attempts to sign striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea.
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 16:40 UK

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi reportedly remains a target for Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Since the end of the season, Batshuayi has been linked with a transfer from the Blues after making just one start in the Premier League last season, which came after they had already won the title.

As it stands, he appears to be first choice for Antonio Conte due to the uncertainty surrounding Diego Costa's future, but it is understood that will not stop clubs trying to sign him before the start of the new campaign.

According to Fanatik, Fenerbahce are eyeing a loan move for the Belgian international, who still has a long-term contract with the West Londoners.

Chelsea are likely to demand a transfer fee should they part ways with the 23-year-old, but Fenerbahce may struggle to offer anywhere near the £33.2m that the English outfit paid last summer.

Batshuayi has also been linked with a return to France, where he has previously represented Marseille.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Your Comments
