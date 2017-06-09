A report claims that AS Monaco lead the chase to sign Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi in this summer's transfer window.

The Belgian international only joined Chelsea from Marseille before the start of the 2016-17 campaign, but he made just one Premier League start last term.

Towards the end of last month, the 23-year-old, who ended the season with four goals in his final three league appearances, admitted that he would be open to leaving Chelsea on loan this summer.

West Ham United and Sevilla have been linked with the striker, but according to Goal.com, it is Ligue 1 champions Monaco that head the queue as they prepare for the possible departure of in-demand attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Batshuayi is said to be desperate to secure regular action during the 2017-18 season as he bids to make the Belgium squad for the 2018 World Cup.