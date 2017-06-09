New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: AS Monaco lead Michy Batshuayi race

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that AS Monaco lead the chase to sign Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

AS Monaco are reportedly leading the race to sign Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi in this summer's transfer window.

The Belgian international only joined Chelsea from Marseille before the start of the 2016-17 campaign, but he made just one Premier League start last term.

Towards the end of last month, the 23-year-old, who ended the season with four goals in his final three league appearances, admitted that he would be open to leaving Chelsea on loan this summer.

West Ham United and Sevilla have been linked with the striker, but according to Goal.com, it is Ligue 1 champions Monaco that head the queue as they prepare for the possible departure of in-demand attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Batshuayi is said to be desperate to secure regular action during the 2017-18 season as he bids to make the Belgium squad for the 2018 World Cup.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Michy Batshuayi, Kylian Mbappe, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool apologise to Southampton, end interest in Virgil van Dijk
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Chelsea enter race for Kylian Mbappe?
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Agent: 'Alvaro Morata wants more playing time'
Report: Monaco lead Michy Batshuayi raceConte's text to Diego Costa revealed?Atletico to loan Diego Costa to China?Everton, West Ham join race for Traore?Chelsea keen on Mahrez, Sandro?
Conte 'decided Costa fate in November'Chelsea keen on Idrissa Gueye?Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?Chelsea to swap Matic for Bonucci?Van Dijk responds to transfer talk
> Chelsea Homepage
More AS Monaco News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Chelsea enter race for Kylian Mbappe?
 Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Report: AS Monaco lead Michy Batshuayi race
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Report: Kylian Mbappe to extend AS Monaco contract
Zidane 'wants Bale exit to fund Mbappe'Jardim pens new Monaco deal until 2020Sidibe "open" to Arsenal, Spurs moveMan Utd 'still hopeful in Bakayoko race'United to make £157m Ronaldo offer?
Man City close to finalising Bertrand deal?Arsenal to make £122m bid for Mbappe?Wenger expects Mbappe to leave MonacoArsenal 'increase Mbappe bid to £95m'Manchester City bid for Mendy rejected?
> AS Monaco Homepage



Tables
 