Chelsea enter race for Kylian Mbappe?

Chelsea have reportedly entered the running to sign Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The 18-year-old is being courted by some of the biggest clubs around Europe following a season which saw him score 23 goals in 41 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions.

Arsenal have been linked with a world-record £122m bid in recent days, while Real Madrid and Manchester United are also thought to have made substantial offers in order to land the teenager.

According to Le 10 Sport, Premier League champions Chelsea are the latest side to make contact over Mbappe and have arranged for him to have a meeting with Blues manager Antonio Conte following France's friendly with England next week.

Conte is in the market for new strikers this summer after informing Diego Costa that he can leave Stamford Bridge and is thought to be on the verge of completing an £80m deal for Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

Despite the heightened interest in his services, Mbappe is said to prefer to remain with Monaco.