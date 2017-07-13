New Transfer Talk header

Zlatan Ibrahimovic promises 'a big announcement'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Out-of-contract forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is quoted as saying that "there will be a very big announcement soon" on his future in the game.
Out-of-contract forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been quoted as saying that "there will be a very big announcement soon" on his future.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for Manchester United during the 2016-17 campaign, but he missed the final stages of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

The 20-time English champions have opted against renewing the striker's contract for a further 12 months, although the Swede has stayed at the club to continue his rehabilitation.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a return to Serie A in 2018, while Atletico Madrid are said to be interested in signing the experienced centre-forward in the second half of next season.

It has since been reported that Man United are preparing to offer the striker a fresh 12-month contract after he impressed head coach Jose Mourinho with his application in recovering from knee surgery.

Ibrahimovic was pictured leaving a Manchester restaurant with his agent Mino Raiola on Wednesday night, and the Daily Mail have quoted the Swede as telling photographers that "there will be a very big announcement soon, it will be huge".

The Swede has also been strongly linked with a move to the MLS, with Los Angeles Galaxy said to lead the North American interest.

Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Man Utd 'contact Aurier over move'
