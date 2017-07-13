Out-of-contract forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is quoted as saying that "there will be a very big announcement soon" on his future in the game.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for Manchester United during the 2016-17 campaign, but he missed the final stages of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

The 20-time English champions have opted against renewing the striker's contract for a further 12 months, although the Swede has stayed at the club to continue his rehabilitation.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a return to Serie A in 2018, while Atletico Madrid are said to be interested in signing the experienced centre-forward in the second half of next season.

It has since been reported that Man United are preparing to offer the striker a fresh 12-month contract after he impressed head coach Jose Mourinho with his application in recovering from knee surgery.

Ibrahimovic was pictured leaving a Manchester restaurant with his agent Mino Raiola on Wednesday night, and the Daily Mail have quoted the Swede as telling photographers that "there will be a very big announcement soon, it will be huge".

The Swede has also been strongly linked with a move to the MLS, with Los Angeles Galaxy said to lead the North American interest.