Middlesbrough reportedly beat Burnley and Watford in the race to sign Nottingham Forest forward Britt Assombalonga.

Middlesbrough have reportedly moved to the brink of signing Nottingham Forest forward Britt Assombalonga.

Since the end of last season, Assombalonga has been linked with an exit from the City Ground after contributing 14 goals from 32 appearances in the Championship.

It had appeared likely that Burnley or Watford would be his next destination, but it has been suggested that he has opted to remain at the second tier.

According to The Sun, Middlesbrough have been successful with a £14m bid for the 24-year-old, who will earn wages of £60,000 per week at the Riverside Stadium.

It would represent a considerable coup for Boro and new boss Garry Monk as they look to put together a squad capable of returning to the top flight.

Assombalonga has scored a total of 68 goals from 151 appearances in the Football League since 2012.