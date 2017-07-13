New Transfer Talk header

Middlesbrough win race to sign Nottingham Forest forward Britt Assombalonga?

Britt Assombalonga of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground on September 17, 2014
Middlesbrough reportedly beat Burnley and Watford in the race to sign Nottingham Forest forward Britt Assombalonga.
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 16:52 UK

Middlesbrough have reportedly moved to the brink of signing Nottingham Forest forward Britt Assombalonga.

Since the end of last season, Assombalonga has been linked with an exit from the City Ground after contributing 14 goals from 32 appearances in the Championship.

It had appeared likely that Burnley or Watford would be his next destination, but it has been suggested that he has opted to remain at the second tier.

According to The Sun, Middlesbrough have been successful with a £14m bid for the 24-year-old, who will earn wages of £60,000 per week at the Riverside Stadium.

It would represent a considerable coup for Boro and new boss Garry Monk as they look to put together a squad capable of returning to the top flight.

Assombalonga has scored a total of 68 goals from 151 appearances in the Football League since 2012.

Britt Assombalonga of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground on September 17, 2014
More Nottingham Forest News
 Nottingham Forest bid £1m for Luton Town defender?
Nottingham Forest bid £1m for Luton Town defender?
 Nottingham Forest sign Rangers winger Barrie McKay
Nottingham Forest sign Rangers winger Barrie McKay
More Middlesbrough News
 Stoke City, Crystal Palace 'in battle for Kyle Bartley'
Stoke City, Crystal Palace 'in battle for Kyle Bartley'
 Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore linked with Newcastle United move
Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore linked with Newcastle United move
More Burnley News
Report: Burnley in talks with Swansea City's Jack Cork
Report: Burnley in talks with Swansea City's Jack Cork
 Burnley complete Jack Cork signing
Burnley complete Jack Cork signing
More Watford News
Everton, West Ham United show interest in Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina?
Everton, West Ham United show interest in Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina?
 Nathaniel Chalobah 'can leave Chelsea for £5m'
Nathaniel Chalobah 'can leave Chelsea for £5m'
