Report: Roma bid £29m for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring Leicester's second from the penalty spot against Everton on December 19, 2015
Roma are reported to have made Leicester City an offer of £29m for Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, but the Foxes are rumoured to want £50m for their star asset.
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 20:04 UK

Roma have tabled a £29m offer to try and sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, according to reports.

The 26-year-old scored 10 times in all competitions for the Foxes last season, with four of those coming in the Champions League en route to the quarter-finals of the competition.

However, Mahrez revealed in May that he wanted to leave the King Power Stadium, just over 12 months after helping the East Midlanders to a shock Premier League title.

According to the Daily Mail, Roma see the Algerian as a replacement for Mohamed Salah but Leicester want around £50m for their star asset.

The report goes on to suggest that Arsenal and Liverpool have also checked on Mahrez but were deterred by Leicester's valuation of him.

Mahrez has three years left to run on the £100,000-a-week deal that he penned last year.

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Roma 'contact Riyad Mahrez's agent'
