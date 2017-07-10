New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal join race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk?

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Arsenal reportedly join the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 18:28 UK

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal.

Since the end of the season, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with a big-money move for the Netherlands international but as it stands, none of the trio have met Southampton's asking price.

However, according to The Sun, a new club have entered the race for his signature with Arsenal now showing an interest ahead of the new campaign.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger allegedly has a sizeable warchest at his disposal but he has seemingly only been prepared to use it to make a high-profile signing in attack with Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez all said to be on his radar.

If Arsenal were to proceed with any approach for Van Dijk, they would be required to bid in excess of £60m for a player who has starred in 55 league appearances since his arrival at St Mary's in September 2015.

The North Londoners have already signed left-back Sead Kolasinac and Marseille forward Alexandre Lacazette during the current transfer window.

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
