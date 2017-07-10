Arsenal reportedly join the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Since the end of the season, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with a big-money move for the Netherlands international but as it stands, none of the trio have met Southampton's asking price.

However, according to The Sun, a new club have entered the race for his signature with Arsenal now showing an interest ahead of the new campaign.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger allegedly has a sizeable warchest at his disposal but he has seemingly only been prepared to use it to make a high-profile signing in attack with Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez all said to be on his radar.

If Arsenal were to proceed with any approach for Van Dijk, they would be required to bid in excess of £60m for a player who has starred in 55 league appearances since his arrival at St Mary's in September 2015.

The North Londoners have already signed left-back Sead Kolasinac and Marseille forward Alexandre Lacazette during the current transfer window.