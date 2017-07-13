Leicester City could reportedly sell each of the players they bought during the 2016 summer transfer window.

Leicester City have reportedly signalled their intent to sell the remainder of the players that they bought during the 2016 summer transfer window.

Twelve months ago, the Foxes were in a position where they needed to add numbers to their squad in a bid to cope with the demands of competing in the Champions League, but none of their additions proved to be a stand-out success.

According to The Telegraph, there is a possibility that head coach Craig Shakespeare will opt to part ways with each of Islam Slimani, Ahmed Musa, Nampalys Mendy and Bartosz Kapustka.

Slimani contributed eight goals in all competitions but he is expected to leave the King Power Stadium in order to make way for the arrival of Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

Musa proved to be a huge disappointment after joining from CSKA Moscow, Mendy made just four Premier League starts due to injury, and Kapustka failed to make a league appearance despite costing £7.5m.

Goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler has already been sold to Stuttgart, while defender Luiz Hernandez only lasted six months and left in January.