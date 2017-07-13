Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan emerges as a leading transfer target for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, according to a report.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to drop his interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier to pursue a deal for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Mourinho has brought Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford this summer, but it is understood that the Portuguese still wants to sign a central midfielder and a winger before the August kickoff.

Tottenham are said to be resisting Man United's interest in Dier, and according to the Daily Mail, the 20-time English champions are now preparing to target Nainggolan, who has previously been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea.

Nainggolan, 29, joined Roma from Cagliari in 2014 - initially on loan - and has scored 28 times in 160 appearances for the Italian giants, including 15 goals during the 2016-17 campaign.

Last week, Roma sporting director Monchi insisted that Nainggolan would "definitely stay at Roma" this summer.