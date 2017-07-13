New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'turn attention to Radja Nainggolan'

Roma's Radja Nainggolan in action against Juventus on May 14, 2017
Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan emerges as a leading transfer target for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, according to a report.
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 11:14 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to drop his interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier to pursue a deal for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Mourinho has brought Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford this summer, but it is understood that the Portuguese still wants to sign a central midfielder and a winger before the August kickoff.

Tottenham are said to be resisting Man United's interest in Dier, and according to the Daily Mail, the 20-time English champions are now preparing to target Nainggolan, who has previously been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea.

Nainggolan, 29, joined Roma from Cagliari in 2014 - initially on loan - and has scored 28 times in 160 appearances for the Italian giants, including 15 goals during the 2016-17 campaign.

Last week, Roma sporting director Monchi insisted that Nainggolan would "definitely stay at Roma" this summer.

Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
