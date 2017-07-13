New Transfer Talk header

Everton boss Ronald Koeman: 'Ross Barkley situation not clear'

Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Everton boss Ronald Koeman says that the situation regarding Ross Barkley 'is not clear' after leaving the midfielder out of his squad to face Kenyan side Gor Mahia.
Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Ross Barkley was left out of Everton's tour squad due to an injury concern, but concedes that the ongoing situation regarding the midfielder 'is not clear'.

The England international has decided against signing a new contract at Goodison Park and is widely expected to be sold by the Toffees this summer, as they risk losing him as a free agent in 12 months' time.

Barkley was overlooked for inclusion against Kenyan side Gor Mahia in Everton's opening pre-season fixture - which they went on to win 2-0 - leading to speculation that an exit could be imminent.

Koeman is unsure exactly what the future holds for the 23-year-old, although he did confirm that he expects "one or two more" players to be signed before the transfer window closes.

"At the moment, it's not a clear situation," he told reporters. "[Ross is] not fit, that's why he didn't travel. We'll see what happens."

Barkley has been at Everton for the past 12 years, racking up 179 senior appearances for the club and scoring 27 goals during that time.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
