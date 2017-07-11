Ross Barkley left out of Everton squad for pre-season tour of Tanzania

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Ross Barkley is left out of Everton's squad for their pre-season tour of Tanzania amid speculation that he could leave the club this summer.
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 22:27 UK

The 23-year-old is yet to sign a new contract with the Toffees despite being given an ultimatum by manager Ronald Koeman towards the end of last season to either commit his future to the club or leave this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are understood to hold an interest in Barkley, but there have been no bids for the £50m-rated England international so far.

Barkley has now been left out of Everton's squad for the pre-season tour of Tanzania - with the official reason given as a groin injury - while Ramiro Funes Mori and Joel Robles also miss out due to injury.

Mason Holgate, in addition to new signings Jordan Pickford and Sandro Ramirez, have also not travelled with the squad due to their involvement in the Under-21 European Championship this summer, but fellow new arrivals Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen and Michael Keane have been included.

Another notable member of the squad is Yannick Bolasie, who missed the vast majority of last season with a serious knee injury.

Erik Lamela makes it three during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Your Comments
