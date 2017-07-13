Jul 13, 2017 at 3pm UK
Gor MahiaGor Mahia
1-2
Everton
Tuyisenge (38')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Rooney (34'), Dowell (82')

Result: Wayne Rooney makes goalscoring return for Everton in victory over Gor Mahia

Manchester United's former Everton forward Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the Duncan Ferguson Testimonal pre-season friendly football match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on August 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Everton beat Kenyan side Gor Mahia 2-1 in Tanzania, with Wayne Rooney back among the goals for his boyhood club on his first outing since rejoining.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 17:18 UK

Wayne Rooney scored a long-range goal in his first outing since returning to Everton, helping his side to a 2-1 win over Kenyan club Gor Mahia on Thursday afternoon.

The Toffees were made to work hard in their first pre-season outing, netting the winner 10 minutes from time through Kieran Dowell after initially being pegged back by the record 15-time Kenyan champions.

Rooney's goal was undoubtedly the headline act of the match at the National Stadium in Tanzania, however, finding the net for his boyhood club for the first time in 4,839 days and sending a message out to his critics.

The opening half-hour of the contest was low on quality, with neither side able to find any real rhythm to their game at the 60,000-capacity stadium in Dar-es-Salaam.

Rooney was barely able to get a touch of the ball in the final third during the slow start to the contest, but that all changed 35 minutes in when blasting home from all of 30 yards.

The England international, who finalised his switch from Manchester United four days ago, caught out the opposition keeper with a strike that flew into the top corner of the net.

Gor Mahia were level just moments later through the simplest of goals, however, as Jacques Tuyisenge crept in at the front post and nodded past Maarten Stekelenburg in the Everton goal.

Stekelenburg was called into action late in the first half to keep out goalscorer Tuyisenge, though that proved to be a rare save at either end in a relatively flat opening 45 minutes.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman used the interval to make 11 changes to his side, including the arrival of another big-money recruit in Michael Keane.

There was certainly more of an attacking edge about the Premier League outfit early in the second half, as Tom Davies saw a penalty shout turned down and then blasted over the bar from the edge of the area.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was doing more than anyone to drive his side forward, nodding home an hour into the match but seeing his goal ruled out due to an offside infringement in the build-up.

The English youngster then tested sub keeper Peter Odhiambo with a decent attempt down low, before Idrissa Gueye followed in with a well-blocked attempt.

It looked as though the Premier League club would have to settle for a draw but, moments after Gareth Barry struck the bar from a free kick, Dowell netted the winner.

The 19-year-old turned and belted the ball past Odhiambo into the top corner from range after being picked out by fellow academy graduate Davies, meaning a winning start for Everton on their pre-season tour.

Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Everton 'favourites to sign Benteke'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Jacques Tuyisenge, Maarten Stekelenburg, Ronald Koeman, Michael Keane, Tom Davies, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Peter Odhiambo, Idrissa Gueye, Gareth Barry, Kieran Dowell, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Everton boss Ronald Koeman: 'Ross Barkley situation not clear'
 Manchester United's former Everton forward Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the Duncan Ferguson Testimonal pre-season friendly football match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on August 2, 2015
Result: Wayne Rooney makes goalscoring return for Everton in victory over Gor Mahia
 Mario Lemina of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Everton, West Ham United show interest in Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina?
Live Commentary: Gor Mahia 1-2 Everton - as it happenedSwansea 'reject £40m Sigurdsson bid'Palace 'close in on Riedewald signing'Yannick Bolasie coy on return dateEverton 'favourites to sign Benteke'
Bolasie: 'Wayne Rooney is world class'Everton on verge of Cuco Martina signingEverton 'to bid for Ajax defender'Ross Barkley absence 'due to injury'Ross Barkley left out of Everton squad
> Everton Homepage
More Gor Mahia News
Manchester United's former Everton forward Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the Duncan Ferguson Testimonal pre-season friendly football match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on August 2, 2015
Result: Wayne Rooney makes goalscoring return for Everton in victory over Gor Mahia
 Manchester United's former Everton forward Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the Duncan Ferguson Testimonal pre-season friendly football match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on August 2, 2015
Live Commentary: Gor Mahia 1-2 Everton - as it happened
> Gor Mahia Homepage



Tables
 