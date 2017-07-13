New Transfer Talk header

Report: Aston Villa defender Aly Cissokho close to Yeni Malatyaspor move

Aly Cissokho in action for Aston Villa on January 10, 2015
Aston Villa defender Aly Cissokho is on the verge of sealing a move to Turkey with Yeni Malatyaspor, according to reports.
Aston Villa defender Aly Cissokho has edged closer to the Championship club's exit door, according to reports.

The French left-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Greek side Olympiacos and has been told by Villa that he is free to leave this summer.

Cissokho has not been involved in Villa's preparations for the new season either, not featuring in either of Wednesday night's friendlies at Telford or Kidderminster Harriers.

According to RMC Sport, the 29-year-old is on the verge of sealing a move to Turkey with Yeni Malatyaspor, having travelled to the club for a medical on Thursday.

Cissokho joined Villa from Valencia in 2014 and has made 58 appearances in all competitions.

