Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Report: Chelsea to trigger £86m clause in Yannick Carrasco contract

Chelsea are looking to trigger Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco's 86m release clause and sign him in the summer, according to reports. Read more.

Manchester City midfielder Bruno Zuculini joins Hellas Verona on loan

Serie B side Hellas Verona confirm that they have signed Manchester City midfielder Bruno Zuculini on loan for the rest of the season. Read more.

Report: Burnley to complete £3.5m signing of Barnsley defender Marc Roberts

Barnsley defender Marc Roberts is to complete a £3.5m move to Burnley in the coming days, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Newcastle United interested in Ludogorets Razgrad striker Jonathan Cafu

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Brazilian forward Jonathan Cafu, who currently plays for Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad. Read more.

Report: Crystal Palace keen on Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in making a move for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies. Read more.

Report: Manchester United interested in Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva

Manchester United are reportedly interested in bringing AS Monaco and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 22, to Old Trafford. Read more.

Birmingham City confirm signing of Virtus Entella left-back Cheick Keita

Birmingham City complete the signing of Virtus Entella left-back Cheick Keita for an undisclosed fee said to be in the region of £1m. Read more.

Hull City close to deal for Olympiacos defender Omar Elabdellaoui?

Hull City are reportedly close to securing the loan signing of Olympiacos defender Omar Elabdellaoui. Read more.

Jermaine Pennant signs contract with League One side Bury

Bury announce that they have signed former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant on a deal until the end of the season. Read more.

Sunderland planning move for Montpellier's Ryad Boudebouz?

Sunderland are reportedly planning a January move for Algerian international Ryad Boudebouz, who currently plays for Montpellier HSC. Read more.

Steve McClaren plays down speculation linking Tom Ince with Newcastle United

Derby County head coach Steve McClaren says that Tom Ince will not be leaving the club to join Newcastle United. Read more.

Norwich City agree deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Marvin Zeegelaar?

Norwich City reportedly agree a fee for Sporting Lisbon defender Marvin Zeegelaar as boss Alex Neil looks for a replacement for Martin Olsson. Read more.

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa submits transfer request?

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa reportedly submits a transfer request as he looks to secure a move away from the King Power Stadium. Read more.

Nottingham Forest pair being tracked by Bologna?

Bologna are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest pair Pajtim Kasami and Thomas Lam. Read more.

Nikola Kalinic closing in on move to China?

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic reportedly agrees terms with Tianjin Quanjian ahead of a move to the Chinese Super League outfit. Read more.

Ronald Koeman open to Phil Jagielka, Gerard Deulofeu exits

Everton manager Ronald Koeman confirms that Gerard Deulofeu is free to leave on loan, and also hints that captain Phil Jagielka's future at the club is uncertain. Read more.

Agent confirms Mauro Icardi interest

Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara confirms that "many teams" are interested in the Inter Milan striker, but insists that he is happy at the San Siro. Read more.

Emmanuel Adebayor wants Premier League return

Former Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor wants a return to the Premier League and insists that he can still perform at the top level. Read more.

Mauricio Pochettino rules out signing Jan Vertonghen replacement

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino rules out the possibility of signing a defender as cover for the injured Jan Vertonghen. Read more.

Aston Villa closing in on Henri Lansbury

Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the signing of Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury in a deal worth around £3.5m. Read more.

Dimitri Payet 'axed from West Ham United WhatsApp group'

Wantaway West Ham United winger Dimitri Payet is reportedly booted out of the players' WhatsApp group. Read more.

Middlesbrough turn down two bids for Jordan Rhodes

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka reveals that the club have turned down two bids for £9m-rated Jordan Rhodes, who has been linked with a move to Aston Villa. Read more.

Slaven Bilic confirms Michail Antonio contract talks

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic confirms that the club are in talks over a new deal with Michail Antonio amid reported interest from Chelsea. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder joins Millwall on loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Jed Wallace returns to Millwall on loan for the rest of the season. Read more.

Dimitri Payet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from Chinese clubs'

Unsettled West Ham United star Dimitri Payet reportedly turns down £500,000-a-week wages from Chinese Super League clubs. Read more.

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero 'targeted by Boca Juniors'

Boca Juniors are reportedly keen to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, but may have to wait until the summer. Read more.

Southampton defender Jose Fonte 'edges closer to West Ham United move'

West Ham United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign wantaway Southampton defender Jose Fonte. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Derby County's Andreas Weimann on loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Derby County striker Andreas Weimann on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

Carl Jenkinson's proposed move to Crystal Palace from Arsenal 'not gong ahead'

Carl Jenkinson's proposed move from Arsenal to Crystal Palace reportedly breaks down over personal terms. Read more.

Hull City 'accept West Bromwich Albion bid for Jake Livermore'

Hull City reportedly accept a bid from West Bromwich Albion for Jake Livermore. Read more.

Arsene Wenger rules out Dimitri Payet move

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger rules out a move for West Ham United's wantaway winger Dimitri Payet. Read more.

Report: West Bromwich Albion in talks with Watford to sign Odion Ighalo

West Bromwich Albion reportedly begin talks with Watford over the potential signing of Odion Ighalo. Read more.

Robbie Keane: 'No offers from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United'

Free agent Robbie Keane reveals that he has not received offers from former clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers or Leeds United. Read more.

Liverpool 'turn down Southampton's approach to take Mamadou Sakho on loan'

Liverpool reportedly reject Southampton's offer to sign out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho on loan. Read more.

Luke Shaw's agent "angry" over exit rumours

The agent of Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says that he is "angry" with reports that the player could depart Old Trafford. Read more.

Arsenal trigger one-year contract extension for Per Mertesacker

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms that Per Mertesacker has agreed a one-year contract extension. Read more.