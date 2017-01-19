Bologna are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest pair Pajtim Kasami and Thomas Lam.

Neither player has made an impact during the first half of the season, and it appears that Bologna are ready to take advantage of the current uncertainty at the City Ground.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Italian side have already met with the agent of Kasami - who is on loan from Olympiacos - and a move could go through either in January or at the end of the season.

Lam has made 11 starts in the Championship since signing for Forest during the summer, but it has been suggested that he could be sold should Bologna make an acceptable offer.

Forest are currently without a manager and sit in 20th place in the league standings.