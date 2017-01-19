New Transfer Talk header

Nottingham Forest pair being tracked by Bologna?

Olympiacos Pajtim Kasami celebrates after scoring a goal during the Group A Champions League football match Olympiacos vs Juventus at the Karaiskaki stadium in Athens' Piraeus district on October 22, 2014
Bologna are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest pair Pajtim Kasami and Thomas Lam.
Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 17:15 UK

Nottingham Forest pair Pajtim Kasami and Thomas Lam have reportedly emerged as transfer targets for Bologna.

Neither player has made an impact during the first half of the season, and it appears that Bologna are ready to take advantage of the current uncertainty at the City Ground.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Italian side have already met with the agent of Kasami - who is on loan from Olympiacos - and a move could go through either in January or at the end of the season.

Lam has made 11 starts in the Championship since signing for Forest during the summer, but it has been suggested that he could be sold should Bologna make an acceptable offer.

Forest are currently without a manager and sit in 20th place in the league standings.

Bruno Peres (R) of Torino FC competes with Amadou Diawara (R) of Bologna FC during the Serie A match between Torino FC and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on November 28, 2015 in Turin, Italy.
