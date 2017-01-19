Aston Villa closing in on Henri Lansbury

Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the signing of Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury in a deal worth around £3.5m.

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury, according to reports.

The 26-year-old's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and he has been heavily linked with a move away this month as a result, with the likes of Derby County, Celtic and Norwich City all thought to be interested.

However, Villa are now set to win the race for his signature having bettered Derby's offer, with a £3.5m deal expected to be completed by the weekend.

Lansbury joined Forest from Arsenal in August 2012 and has gone on to make more than 150 appearances for the club, although he has been absent since December 11 with a hamstring injury.

Forest currently sit 20th in the Championship, just three points clear of the relegation zone, while Villa are 13th in the table.