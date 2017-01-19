New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Aston Villa closing in on Henri Lansbury

Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
© Getty Images
Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the signing of Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury in a deal worth around £3.5m.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 14:09 UK

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury, according to reports.

The 26-year-old's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and he has been heavily linked with a move away this month as a result, with the likes of Derby County, Celtic and Norwich City all thought to be interested.

However, Villa are now set to win the race for his signature having bettered Derby's offer, with a £3.5m deal expected to be completed by the weekend.

Lansbury joined Forest from Arsenal in August 2012 and has gone on to make more than 150 appearances for the club, although he has been absent since December 11 with a hamstring injury.

Forest currently sit 20th in the Championship, just three points clear of the relegation zone, while Villa are 13th in the table.

Forest's Henri Lansbury celebrates moments after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield on August 3, 2013
Read Next:
Norwich join race for Henri Lansbury?
>
View our homepages for Henri Lansbury, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Aston Villa closing in on Henri Lansbury
 Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Middlesbrough turn down two bids for Jordan Rhodes
 General view of the interior of Villa Park in Birmingham on November 2, 2014
Aston Villa take interest in Belgian defender Bruno Godeau?
Newcastle 'to return' for Tom CairneyNorwich join race for Henri Lansbury?Aly Cissokho makes Olympiacos loan switchWolfsburg teenager to sign for Villa?Wolves, Villa discussing Taylor tribute
Aston Villa keen on Tom Cairney?Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?Tributes flood in for Graham TaylorFormer England manager Taylor dies, aged 72Villa considering move for Barnsley defender?
> Aston Villa Homepage
More Nottingham Forest News
Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Aston Villa closing in on Henri Lansbury
 Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
Gary Rowett 'turns down' Nottingham Forest job
 Forest's Henri Lansbury celebrates moments after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield on August 3, 2013
Norwich City join race for Henri Lansbury?
Forest sack manager Philippe MontanierForest 'line up Gary Rowett capture'Championship trio eyeing Dagenham striker?Moores "optimistic" about Forest takeoverVilla working on "four or five" targets
Bruce confirms Villa Lansbury approachNewcastle keen on Forest midfielder Osborn?Forest takeover 'nearing final stages'Man Utd keen on Nott'm Forest striker?Celtic to join chase for Henri Lansbury?
> Nottingham Forest Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version