New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal trigger one-year contract extension for Per Mertesacker

Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates his team's 1-0 win in the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms that Per Mertesacker has agreed a one-year contract extension.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 10:12 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that the club have exercised the option of a one-year extension to Per Mertesacker's contract.

The German World Cup winner, who has been an Arsenal player for the past five-and-a-half years, will be tied down to the North London outfit until the summer of 2018.

There were reports that the centre-back, who has not played a single minute this season due to a knee injury, could be shipped out on loan for the remainder of the campaign in order to pick up game time.

However, Wenger has revealed in Thursday's press conference that Mertesacker is staying put and could make his return to action in two weeks' time.

"He has an option that we have taken," Wenger told reporters. "There was no negotiation, just an option that we have taken."

The 32-year-old defender has made 207 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Read Next:
Man Utd 'monitoring Flamengo youngster'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Per Mertesacker, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Carl Jenkinson's proposed move to Crystal Palace from Arsenal 'not gong ahead'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Arsene Wenger rules out Dimitri Payet move
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United top rich list, ending Real Madrid's 11-year dominance
Arsenal extend Mertesacker contractAllegri hoping to become Arsenal boss?Juve planning Alexis Sanchez swap deal?Man Utd 'monitoring Flamengo youngster'Samper: 'I did not want Arsenal move'
Nicholas: 'Lucas Perez has been underused'Nicholas urges Arsenal to sell CoquelinBramall: 'I must improve after debut for U23s'Mertesacker 'close' to new Arsenal dealGiroud: 'We want Arsene Wenger to stay'
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version