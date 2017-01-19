Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms that Per Mertesacker has agreed a one-year contract extension.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that the club have exercised the option of a one-year extension to Per Mertesacker's contract.

The German World Cup winner, who has been an Arsenal player for the past five-and-a-half years, will be tied down to the North London outfit until the summer of 2018.

There were reports that the centre-back, who has not played a single minute this season due to a knee injury, could be shipped out on loan for the remainder of the campaign in order to pick up game time.

However, Wenger has revealed in Thursday's press conference that Mertesacker is staying put and could make his return to action in two weeks' time.

"He has an option that we have taken," Wenger told reporters. "There was no negotiation, just an option that we have taken."

The 32-year-old defender has made 207 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.