Norwich City reportedly agree a fee for Sporting Lisbon defender Marvin Zeegelaar as boss Alex Neil looks for a replacement for Martin Olsson.

Norwich City manager Alex Neil has reportedly identified Sporting Lisbon defender Marvin Zeegelaar as a potential signing.

Earlier this week, the Canaries allowed Martin Olsson to move to Swansea City and with Robbie Brady also attracting attention, it has left Neil having to assess his options.

However, according to A Bola, the Championship outfit have agreed a deal for Zeegelaar, with the player said to have spoken to the club regarding personal terms.

It has been suggested that Norwich would pay £3m for the 26-year-old, with a further £1.3m due in bonuses should certain targets be met.

The former Ajax man has made 15 appearances for Sporting this season, including five outings in the Champions League which has seen him play the full 90 minutes at both Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.