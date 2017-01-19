New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero 'targeted by Boca Juniors'

Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Boca Juniors are reportedly keen to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, but may have to wait until the summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:

Boca Juniors are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United's second-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

The Argentina international has made just five appearances for the Red Devils this season due to David de Gea standing in his way.

The 29-year-old joined United from Sampdoria in 2015, but has struggled to force his way into the number one role.

According to Sky Sports News, Boca Juniors hope to lure Romero to back to his homeland with the promise of game time, but United are not expected to entertain a deal until the summer as the shot-stopper is the only senior backup to De Gea.

The Red Devils have already allowed a keeper to leave Old Trafford this season - Sam Johnstone signed for Aston Villa on loan for the remainder of the season.

Carlos Tevez of Juventus celebrates as he scores their second goal from a penalty during the UEFA Champions League semi final first leg match between Juventus and Real Madrid CF at Juventus Arena on May 5, 2015
Read Next:
Tevez: 'I can't imagine leaving Boca Juniors'
>
View our homepages for Sergio Romero, David de Gea, Sam Johnstone, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'agrees wages, shirt number ahead of Manchester United move'
 Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero 'targeted by Boca Juniors'
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Luke Shaw's agent "angry" over exit rumours
Man United replace Real Madrid in rich listSimeone "not surprised" by Griezmann talkLyon confirm "agreement in principle" for DepayMan United in market for Shaw replacement?Man United show interest in Ajax youngster?
Man United, Lyon 'agree Memphis deal'Man United hire counter-terrorism managerLouis van Gaal: 'I have not retired'Man Utd 'monitoring Flamengo youngster'Vidic hails "incredible" Ibrahimovic
> Manchester United Homepage
More Boca Juniors News
Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero 'targeted by Boca Juniors'
 Carlos Tevez of Juventus celebrates as he scores their second goal from a penalty during the UEFA Champions League semi final first leg match between Juventus and Real Madrid CF at Juventus Arena on May 5, 2015
Carlos Tevez completes lucrative switch to Shanghai Shenhua
 Carlos Tevez of Juventus celebrates as he scores their second goal from a penalty during the UEFA Champions League semi final first leg match between Juventus and Real Madrid CF at Juventus Arena on May 5, 2015
Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet: 'Carlos Tevez close to China move'
Tevez: 'I can't imagine leaving Boca Juniors'Carlos Tevez: 'My future is undecided'Shanghai Shenhua make "breakthrough" with TevezTevez in line to become world's best-paid player?Agent: 'Carlos Tevez is not retiring'
Tevez considering December retirementTevez reveals Chelsea, Napoli interestTevez 'turns down PL return for Corinthians'Tevez contradicts Ferguson over United exitTevez 'rejected big-money China move'
> Boca Juniors Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version