Boca Juniors are reportedly keen to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, but may have to wait until the summer.

Boca Juniors are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United's second-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

The Argentina international has made just five appearances for the Red Devils this season due to David de Gea standing in his way.

The 29-year-old joined United from Sampdoria in 2015, but has struggled to force his way into the number one role.

According to Sky Sports News, Boca Juniors hope to lure Romero to back to his homeland with the promise of game time, but United are not expected to entertain a deal until the summer as the shot-stopper is the only senior backup to De Gea.

The Red Devils have already allowed a keeper to leave Old Trafford this season - Sam Johnstone signed for Aston Villa on loan for the remainder of the season.