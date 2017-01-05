Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone joins Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season.

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has joined Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old is yet to make his mark at Old Trafford, despite being part of the first-team setup for over five years.

During that time, Johnstone has been loaned out to six clubs and he was expected to be shipped out again this month when manager Jose Mourinho recently claimed that the shot-stopper is the only player allowed to leave.

Today, Championship side Villa announced that they have sealed Johnstone's signature on a temporary spell, making him Steve Bruce's first signing of the January transfer window.

"I'm really pleased to have joined Aston Villa - it's a massive club," Johnstone told the club's official website. "I'm really excited to be here. Aston Villa were interested and it's an opportunity I jumped at. It's one you simply can't turn down.

"I'm really delighted to be here and I'm happy that it's all sorted. I can't wait to work with Steve Bruce too. I've heard very good things about the manager. You can see his track record. He's good for the club and I can't wait to get going now."

Villa currently sit 12th in the Championship after 25 games.