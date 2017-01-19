Agent confirms Mauro Icardi interest

Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara confirms that "many teams" are interested in the Inter Milan striker, but insists that he is happy at the San Siro.

The agent of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has confirmed that "many teams" are interested in signing the Argentine.

The 23-year-old has been in sparkling form for the Nerazzurri so far this season, overcoming a bitter dispute with the club's fans to score 15 goals in just 20 Serie A appearances.

Such form has attracted interest from the Chinese Super League and elsewhere, but Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara insists that he is happy at Inter having only recently signed a new long-term contract at the San Siro.

"Chinese clubs for Icardi? Yes, I can confirm that many teams want him, but he has just signed a new contract with Inter and is absolutely delighted," Nara told Calciomercato.

"Inter have always done everything to keep him, as Mauro has always done everything to remain at Inter as captain. I feel like a witness to this love."

Icardi has been directly involved in more goals (22) than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season.