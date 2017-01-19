New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Agent confirms Mauro Icardi interest

Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
© AFP
Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara confirms that "many teams" are interested in the Inter Milan striker, but insists that he is happy at the San Siro.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 14:58 UK

The agent of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has confirmed that "many teams" are interested in signing the Argentine.

The 23-year-old has been in sparkling form for the Nerazzurri so far this season, overcoming a bitter dispute with the club's fans to score 15 goals in just 20 Serie A appearances.

Such form has attracted interest from the Chinese Super League and elsewhere, but Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara insists that he is happy at Inter having only recently signed a new long-term contract at the San Siro.

"Chinese clubs for Icardi? Yes, I can confirm that many teams want him, but he has just signed a new contract with Inter and is absolutely delighted," Nara told Calciomercato.

"Inter have always done everything to keep him, as Mauro has always done everything to remain at Inter as captain. I feel like a witness to this love."

Icardi has been directly involved in more goals (22) than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
Read Next:
Agent: 'Icardi turned down Real Madrid'
>
View our homepages for Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara, Football
Your Comments
More Inter Milan News
Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
Agent confirms Mauro Icardi interest
 Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
Stevan Jovetic completes Sevilla loan move
 Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Lucas Leiva unhappy with lack of game time
Report: Rodriguez wants Inter Milan moveAgent reveals Ever Banega "proposals"Sevilla 'confident' of Jovetic dealInter considering huge bid for midfielder?Leicester 'bid for Sassuolo defender Acerbi'
Midfielder to be allowed to leave Liverpool?Barbosa: 'I plan to stay at Inter Milan'Inter consider bid for Liverpool midfielder?Liverpool 'interested in Gabriel Barbosa'Simeone: 'I could extend Atletico contract'
> Inter Milan Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus19150440162445
2Roma20142441182344
3Napoli20125345232241
4Lazio20124435221340
5AC Milan1911443022837
6Inter Milan20113633231036
7Atalanta BCAtalanta2011273224835
8Torino208663829930
9Fiorentina198653025530
10CagliariCagliari2082103144-1326
11AC Chievo VeronaChievo207492127-625
12Udinese207492527-225
13Sampdoria206682226-424
14Genoa206592227-523
15Bologna196581825-723
16SassuoloSassuolo2063112834-621
17Empoli2046101126-1518
18Palermo2024141740-2310
19Crotone1923141434-209
20Pescara1916121536-219
> Full Version