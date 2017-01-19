Serie B side Hellas Verona confirm that they have signed Manchester City midfielder Bruno Zuculini on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old Argentinian has yet to make a league appearance for City since joining in 2014 from Racing Club, having done time on loan at a number of clubs including Valencia, Middlesbrough and AEK Athens.

The Argentinian moved to Rayo Vallecano on a season-long loan last November but, after making nine appearances for the Spanish second division side, he has now moved to Italy and links up with his brother Franco at the Serie B leaders.

A Verona statement read: "Hellas Verona announces the loan signing of Bruno Zuculini from Manchester City. The midfielder has completed his medical and has already trained with the club, thanks to the willingness of Manchester City and Rayo Vallecano."

Zuculini has won eight caps for Argentina's Under-20 team, scoring two goals.