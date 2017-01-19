Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino rules out the possibility of signing a defender as cover for the injured Jan Vertonghen.

Vertonghen could miss almost three months of action after sustaining ankle ligament damage during Saturday's win over West Bromwich Albion, leaving Spurs without a key player for an extended period as they look to mount a serious title bid.

However, Pochettino is confident that he has enough cover for the Belgian already and insists that he will not be dipping into the transfer market to add more.

"We have plenty of players that can perform in his place and we are very happy with the squad and the players we have," he told reporters.

Spurs had been linked with a move for wantaway Southampton centre-back Jose Fonte, who played under Pochettino at St Mary's.