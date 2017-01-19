New Transfer Talk header

Mauricio Pochettino rules out signing Jan Vertonghen replacement

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino rules out the possibility of signing a defender as cover for the injured Jan Vertonghen.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 14:29 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has ruled out the possibility of signing a defender as cover for the injured Jan Vertonghen this month.

Vertonghen could miss almost three months of action after sustaining ankle ligament damage during Saturday's win over West Bromwich Albion, leaving Spurs without a key player for an extended period as they look to mount a serious title bid.

However, Pochettino is confident that he has enough cover for the Belgian already and insists that he will not be dipping into the transfer market to add more.

"We have plenty of players that can perform in his place and we are very happy with the squad and the players we have," he told reporters.

Spurs had been linked with a move for wantaway Southampton centre-back Jose Fonte, who played under Pochettino at St Mary's.

Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Qarabag FK at White Hart Lane on September 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
