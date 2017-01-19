Hull City reportedly accept a bid from West Bromwich Albion for Jake Livermore.

Jake Livermore is believed to be on the verge of leaving Hull City for West Bromwich Albion after a fee was reportedly agreed between the two clubs.

The Baggies were thought to have had an offer in the region of £10m rebuffed earlier this week, with the Tigers said to be holding out for a £15m figure.

Livermore has spent the last two-and-a-half years playing for Hull following his switch from Tottenham Hotspur, but after starting on the bench in Marco Silva's first Premier League game in charge at the weekend, there are suggestions that he will have limited game time from now on.

According to Sky Sports News, Livermore is on his way to hold talks with West Brom regarding personal terms after a bid was accepted by Hull.

The 27-year-old has made 104 appearances in total for the Tigers.