Jermaine Pennant signs contract with League One side Bury

Jermaine Pennant of Wigan Athletic (L) celebrates with Gaetan Bong as he scores their first and equalising goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Wigan Athletic at Craven Cottage on April 10, 2015
Bury announce that they have signed former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant on a deal until the end of the season.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 18:27 UK

Much-travelled winger Jermaine Pennant has signed a deal with Bury until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has played for as many as 13 different clubs during his playing career, and was last seen representing Tampines Rovers in Singapore.

However, after a spell training with League One side Bury, they have handed the former England Under-21 international a contract until the summer.

Pennant was last seen in English football during the 2014-15 season when he played 13 times in the Championship for Wigan Athletic, but he has made at least 50 Premier League appearances for each of Birmingham City, Liverpool and Stoke City in the past.

Bury will have to await international clearance before handing a debut to Pennant.

Jermaine Pennant in action for Arsenal against Barnet on July 17, 2004.
