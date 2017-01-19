Bury announce that they have signed former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant on a deal until the end of the season.

Much-travelled winger Jermaine Pennant has signed a deal with Bury until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has played for as many as 13 different clubs during his playing career, and was last seen representing Tampines Rovers in Singapore.

However, after a spell training with League One side Bury, they have handed the former England Under-21 international a contract until the summer.

Pennant was last seen in English football during the 2014-15 season when he played 13 times in the Championship for Wigan Athletic, but he has made at least 50 Premier League appearances for each of Birmingham City, Liverpool and Stoke City in the past.

Bury will have to await international clearance before handing a debut to Pennant.