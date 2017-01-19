New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Robbie Keane: 'No offers from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United'

Robbie Keane on February 27, 2012
Free agent Robbie Keane reveals that he has not received offers from former clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers or Leeds United.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 10:35 UK

Free agent Robbie Keane has confirmed that he has received offers from several Championship clubs but is yet to hear from former sides Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United.

The 36-year-old decided to leave MLS outfit LA Galaxy at the end of last year, having racked up 83 goals in 125 appearances during a five-and-a-half season spell in California.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool striker insisted that he would not retire and has instead set his sights on returning to England to bring his playing career to a close.

"I've got a few offers in England and from abroad as well. I've had to knock back a couple which were maybe a bit too far away," Keane told talkSPORT.

"There's been a few offers from Championship teams, but I don't want to mention too much – that wouldn't be fair to them.

"I've had a lot of people asking me about coming back to Leeds and Wolves, and they're great clubs I've played for, but you can't go somewhere if people actually don't offer you anything. Until it's actually in writing to me I can't comment much on it, but I definitely haven't heard from Leeds or Wolves.

"I'm back home in Dublin and training quite hard at the moment, so watch this space in the next couple of weeks and we'll see what happens."

Keane began his career at Wolves before being sold to then-Premier League outfit Coventry City in 1999 for a £6m fee, a British record for a teenager at the time.

Substitute, Republic of Ireland's striker Robbie Keane leaves the pitch after the Euro 2016 Qualifier, Group D football match against Scotland on November 14, 2014
Read Next:
Keane assessing offers before January move
>
View our homepages for Robbie Keane, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Robbie Keane on February 27, 2012
Robbie Keane: 'No offers from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United'
 Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
West Ham United, Sunderland 'eye move for Leeds United striker Chris Wood'
 Substitute, Republic of Ireland's striker Robbie Keane leaves the pitch after the Euro 2016 Qualifier, Group D football match against Scotland on November 14, 2014
Robbie Keane assessing offers before January move
Leeds in talks with Monk over new dealChampionship duo chasing Celtic defender?Result: Chris Wood header sends Leeds into thirdLeeds 'reject PL bids for Taylor'FA reveals televised FA Cup fixtures
Garry Monk: 'I trust all Leeds players'Result: Leeds survive Cambridge scare to progress throughMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundLive Commentary: Cambridge United 1-2 Leeds United - as it happenedHughton, Winnall bag Championship awards
> Leeds United Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Andreas Weimann in action for Aston Villa on January 17, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Derby County's Andreas Weimann on loan
 Robbie Keane on February 27, 2012
Robbie Keane: 'No offers from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United'
 Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert: 'Playoff push possible'
Rachael Heyhoe Flint dies, aged 77Keane assessing offers before January moveJoao Teixeira 'set for Wolves exit'Wolves, QPR to battle for Arouna Kone?Wolves confirm Prince Oniangue loan exit
Wolves sign Haiti internationalLambert: 'Williamson in contention to face Villa'FA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesWolves, Villa discussing Taylor tributeWolves duo edging towards exit
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Los Angeles Galaxy News
Robbie Keane on February 27, 2012
Robbie Keane: 'No offers from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United'
 Chelsea's Ashley Cole in action during a friendly match against Indonesia All-Stars on July 25, 2013
Ashley Cole, Joe Cole back at Chelsea
 Steven Gerrard in action for Liverpool Legends against Aussie Legends on January 7, 2016
Ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard announces retirement from football
Bruce Arena named as new USA bossCarragher: 'Gerrard not ready for management'Jurgen Klinsmann sacked by USAGerrard 'contemplating' MK Dons offerLA Galaxy announce Robbie Keane departure
Sinclair calls on Gerrard to join CelticGerrard: 'I've had an incredible experience'LA Galaxy confirm Steven Gerrard departureGerrard shares 'goodbye' picture of LAArena plays down Rooney, Ibrahimovic link
> Los Angeles Galaxy Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version