Free agent Robbie Keane has confirmed that he has received offers from several Championship clubs but is yet to hear from former sides Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United.

The 36-year-old decided to leave MLS outfit LA Galaxy at the end of last year, having racked up 83 goals in 125 appearances during a five-and-a-half season spell in California.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool striker insisted that he would not retire and has instead set his sights on returning to England to bring his playing career to a close.

"I've got a few offers in England and from abroad as well. I've had to knock back a couple which were maybe a bit too far away," Keane told talkSPORT.

"There's been a few offers from Championship teams, but I don't want to mention too much – that wouldn't be fair to them.

"I've had a lot of people asking me about coming back to Leeds and Wolves, and they're great clubs I've played for, but you can't go somewhere if people actually don't offer you anything. Until it's actually in writing to me I can't comment much on it, but I definitely haven't heard from Leeds or Wolves.

"I'm back home in Dublin and training quite hard at the moment, so watch this space in the next couple of weeks and we'll see what happens."

Keane began his career at Wolves before being sold to then-Premier League outfit Coventry City in 1999 for a £6m fee, a British record for a teenager at the time.