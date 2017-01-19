Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic reportedly agrees terms with Tianjin Quanjian ahead of a move to the Chinese Super League outfit.

Since the start of the January transfer window, the Croatian forward has been linked with a switch to the Chinese Super League, and it now appears that a move is nearing completion.

According to Sky Italia, the 29-year-old has accepted Tianjin's offer of an annual salary of over €10m ahead of a meeting between both parties on Thursday evening.

It has been claimed that Fiorentina have demanded that Tianjin meet the striker's release clause of €50m if a deal is to be finalised.

The former Blackburn Rover player has scored 21 goals in 55 appearances in Serie A since moving to Italy in August 2015.