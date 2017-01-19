New Transfer Talk header

Nikola Kalinic closing in on move to China?

Fiorentina's Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on September 27, 2015
Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic reportedly agrees terms with Tianjin Quanjian ahead of a move to the Chinese Super League outfit.
Nikola Kalinic has reportedly moved closer to leaving Fiorentina after agreeing terms with Tianjin Quanjian.

Since the start of the January transfer window, the Croatian forward has been linked with a switch to the Chinese Super League, and it now appears that a move is nearing completion.

According to Sky Italia, the 29-year-old has accepted Tianjin's offer of an annual salary of over €10m ahead of a meeting between both parties on Thursday evening.

It has been claimed that Fiorentina have demanded that Tianjin meet the striker's release clause of €50m if a deal is to be finalised.

The former Blackburn Rover player has scored 21 goals in 55 appearances in Serie A since moving to Italy in August 2015.

Federico Bernardeschi celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Fiorentina and Tottenham Hotspur on February 18, 2016
