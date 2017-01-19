Chelsea are looking to trigger Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco's 86m release clause and sign him in the summer, according to reports.

Chelsea have expressed an interest in triggering the £86m release clause in the contract of Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco for a summer move, according to reports.

The 23-year-old Belgium international arrived in Madrid from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015 for £17m and has scored 12 times in 29 appearances for club and country so far this season.

According to Calciomercato, the Premier League leaders are looking to meet the clause that has been inserted into the new deal the player signed in October last year, in a contract extension until 2022.

Carrasco began his professional football career at Monaco when he switched to the Principality club from Belgian side Genk in 2010.