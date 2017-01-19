New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Chelsea to trigger £86m clause in Yannick Carrasco contract

Yannick Carrasco celebrates his equaliser during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Chelsea are looking to trigger Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco's 86m release clause and sign him in the summer, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 23:03 UK

Chelsea have expressed an interest in triggering the £86m release clause in the contract of Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco for a summer move, according to reports.

The 23-year-old Belgium international arrived in Madrid from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015 for £17m and has scored 12 times in 29 appearances for club and country so far this season.

According to Calciomercato, the Premier League leaders are looking to meet the clause that has been inserted into the new deal the player signed in October last year, in a contract extension until 2022.

Carrasco began his professional football career at Monaco when he switched to the Principality club from Belgian side Genk in 2010.

Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Read Next:
Griezmann 'set for £100m United switch'
>
View our homepages for Yannick Carrasco, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Yannick Carrasco celebrates his equaliser during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Chelsea to trigger £86m clause in Yannick Carrasco contract
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Diego Costa 'escapes Chelsea punishment for training-ground row'
 Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
Patrick Bamford: "My dream was to play for Chelsea"
Chelsea defender suffers serious knee injuryKaranka: 'Traore must keep focus'Bilic confirms Antonio contract talksMan United replace Real Madrid in rich listReport: Antonio close to new West Ham deal
Boro sign Chelsea striker BamfordChelsea to revive Lukaku pursuit?Bamford closing in on Middlesbrough moveClaudio Ranieri backs Chelsea for titleFlamengo keen on Chelsea wideman?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Yannick Carrasco celebrates his equaliser during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Chelsea to trigger £86m clause in Yannick Carrasco contract
 Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'agrees wages, shirt number ahead of Manchester United move'
 Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Diego Simeone "not surprised" by talk of Antoine Griezmann exit
Griezmann 'set for £100m United switch'Barcelona, Atletico eyeing Costa swoop?Big three kept apart in Copa last eightPL trio interested in Atletico winger?Spurs 'consider Nico Gaitan swoop'
Atletico to swoop for Alexis Sanchez?Ronaldo, Messi up for FIFA awardGriezmann hails composed Atletico displayResult: Atletico beat Eibar to regain fourthLive Commentary: Eibar 0-2 Atletico - as it happened
> Atletico Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version