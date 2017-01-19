New Transfer Talk header

Luke Shaw's agent "angry" over exit rumours

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
The agent of Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says that he is "angry" with reports that the player could depart Old Trafford.
The agent of Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has hit out at reports linking him with an exit from the club.

A report on Wednesday suggested that United manager Jose Mourinho is considering selling 21-year-old Shaw this summer after growing tired of what he allegedly perceives to be a lack of development.

A combination of injuries and poor form has meant that Shaw has not featured for the side in the Premier League since mid-October, but his agent Jonathan Barnett has said that any speculation of him leaving Old Trafford in the near future is "irresponsible".

"I am angry with these reports suggesting Luke Shaw will leave Manchester United in the summer," he told the International Business Times. "I am angry at the irresponsible journalism.

"Luke Shaw is happy at Manchester United and also, Manchester United are happy with him."

Shaw became the most expensive teenager in world football when he joined United from Southampton in 2014 for a reported £30m fee.

