Diego Simeone "not surprised" by talk of Antoine Griezmann exit

Diego Simeone insists that he will not stand in Antoine Griezmann's way should he wish to leave the club, amid talk that Manchester United are prepared to offer £100m. Read more.

Lyon confirm "agreement in principle" to sign Mephis Depay

Manchester United winger Memphis Depay is close to finalising a switch to Lyon, the french club's president Jean-Michel Aulas confirms. Read more.

AC Milan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Gerard Deulofeu'

AC Milan are reportedly unwilling to pay a loan fee for Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, which could open the door for Middlesbrough and Ajax to pounce. Read more.

Manchester United in market for Luke Shaw replacement?

A report claims that AS Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy is on the radar of Manchester United, which could spell the end of Luke Shaw's time at Old Trafford. Read more.

Barcelona 'willing to sell Arda Turan to Guangzhou Evergrande'

Barcelona forward Arda Turan will be offloaded to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande if his £26m valuation is met, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Michail Antonio close to signing new West Ham United deal

West Ham United are hoping to tie Michail Antonio down to a new long-term deal following rumoured interest from Chelsea, while Scott Hogan could also be close to joining. Read more.

Manchester United show fresh interest in Ajax youngster?

A report claims that teenage Ajax forward Kasper Dolberg, a confirmed target for Manchester City, is also high on Manchester United's summer wishlist Read more.

Luis Enrique: 'Ivan Rakitic still important player for Barcelona'

Luis Enrique says that Ivan Rakitic is an "important player" for Barcelona, but is unwilling to reveal whether contract talks are currently ongoing. Read more.

Birmingham City complete signing of Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue

Birmingham City complete the signing of Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue on a three-and-a-half-year deal Read more.

Report: Manchester United, Lyon agree deal for Memphis Depay

Manchester United and Lyon agree a deal for Dutch winger Memphis Depay to join the Ligue 1 side, according to reports. Read more.

Mikael Lustig pens Celtic extension until 2019

Celtic confirm that Mikael Lustig has signed a contract extension which will see him remain at the club until at least May 2019. Read more.

Cardiff City sign Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor on loan

Cardiff City confirm the signing of Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor on loan for the rest of the season. Read more.

Middlesbrough complete permanent signing of Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford

Middlesbrough complete the permanent signing of Chelsea striker and former Riverside loanee Patrick Bamford on a four-and-a-half-year deal. Read more.

Gianfranco Zola confirms Birmingham City's interest in Wayne Routledge

Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola confirms that he is interested in signing Swansea City winger Wayne Routledge. Read more.

Derby County join race to sign Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue?

Derby County reportedly enter the race to sign Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue, who has also been linked with a move to Birmingham City. Read more.

Burnley turn attentions to Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass?

Burnley reportedly become the latest club to enter the chase for Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass. Read more.

Robbie Keane assessing offers before January move

Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane says that he is currently assessing a number of offers before deciding on the next move of his playing career. Read more.

Standard Liege striker Ishak Belfodil unlikely to sign for Everton?

Everton's move for Standard Liege striker Ishak Belfodil has reportedly stalled over 'financial complications'. Read more.

Christian Benteke: 'I am staying at Crystal Palace'

Striker Christian Benteke laughs off speculation linking him with a January exit from Crystal Palace. Read more.

Hull City reject third West Ham United bid for Robert Snodgrass?

West Ham United reportedly fail with a third bid for Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass. Read more.

Norwich City considering bid for Bradford City defender James Meredith?

Norwich City are reportedly considering a move for Bradford City defender James Meredith during the January transfer window. Read more.

Guillem Balague: 'Alaves showing most interest in Leonardo Ulloa'

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague says that Alaves are currently showing the most interest in Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa. Read more.

Gylfi Sigurdsson 'to snub interest from elsewhere to stay at Swansea City'

Gylfi Sigurdsson reportedly opts to stay at Swansea City, despite attracting interest from West Ham United and Everton. Read more.

Everton to include James McCarthy in deal to sign Sunderland's Lamine Kone?

Everton are reportedly willing to give Sunderland James McCarthy and £10m cash for defender Lamine Kone. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur rebuff bids from Premier League, Bundesliga for Kevin Wimmer

Kevin Wimmer's agent Mithat Halis reveals that Tottenham Hotspur have turned down bids from the Premier League and Bundesliga for the defender. Read more.

Jose Mourinho 'halves Adnan Januzaj valuation'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly prepared to let young winger Adnan Januzaj leave for a cut-price £8m next summer. Read more.

Joao Teixeira 'set for Wolves exit'

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert admits that he is looking to return Joao Teixeira to parent club Benfica this month. Read more.

Chelsea to move for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku if Diego Costa leaves?

Chelsea are reportedly considering a summer switch for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku in the event that Diego Costa leaves. Read more.

Reading confirm signing of Tiago Ilori from Liverpool on three-and-a-half-year deal

Reading confirm the signing of defender Tiago Ilori from Liverpool on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann 'agrees wages, shirt number ahead of Manchester United move'

Antoine Griezmann reportedly agrees wages and his shirt number ahead of a big-money summer move to Manchester United from Atletico Madrid. Read more.

Juventus to offer Miralem Pjanic to Arsenal in deal to sign Alexis Sanchez?

Juventus are reportedly planning to offer Miralem Pjanic in a swap deal for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez. Read more.