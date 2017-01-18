Norwich City are reportedly considering a move for Bradford City defender James Meredith during the January transfer window.

The Canaries are keen to sign a replacement for Martin Olsson, who joined Swansea City on Tuesday, and it appears that Meredith has been identified as a potential signing by boss Alex Neil.

According to FourFourTwo, the Championship side are keen to bring in the 28-year-old during the January transfer window with his current deal at the Bantams expiring in the summer.

It has been suggested that Meredith is attracting the attention of other Championship clubs, but he currently favours a switch to Carrow Road should Bradford accept an offer for his signature.

Meredith has made 198 appearances for Bradford since signing for the club in 2012.