New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Norwich City considering bid for Bradford City defender James Meredith?

James Meredith of Bradford City in action during the npower League Two match against Northampton Town on April 6, 2013
© Getty Images
Norwich City are reportedly considering a move for Bradford City defender James Meredith during the January transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 13:23 UK

Bradford City defender James Meredith has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Norwich City.

The Canaries are keen to sign a replacement for Martin Olsson, who joined Swansea City on Tuesday, and it appears that Meredith has been identified as a potential signing by boss Alex Neil.

According to FourFourTwo, the Championship side are keen to bring in the 28-year-old during the January transfer window with his current deal at the Bantams expiring in the summer.

It has been suggested that Meredith is attracting the attention of other Championship clubs, but he currently favours a switch to Carrow Road should Bradford accept an offer for his signature.

Meredith has made 198 appearances for Bradford since signing for the club in 2012.

Martin Olsson of Norwich City in action during the pre-season friendly match between Norwich City and Panathinaikos at Carrow Road on August 10, 2013
Read Next:
Swansea confirm Martin Olsson signing
>
View our homepages for James Meredith, Martin Olsson, Alex Neil, Football
Your Comments
More Norwich City News
James Meredith of Bradford City in action during the npower League Two match against Northampton Town on April 6, 2013
Norwich City considering bid for Bradford City defender James Meredith?
 Martin Olsson of Norwich City in action during the pre-season friendly match between Norwich City and Panathinaikos at Carrow Road on August 10, 2013
Swansea City confirm Martin Olsson signing
 Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
Gary Rowett 'turns down' Nottingham Forest job
Norwich join race for Henri Lansbury?Report: Norwich board to stand by NeilFA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesNeil criticises "ludicrous" transfer marketBurnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?
Clement confirms Carroll, Olsson talksSwansea, Norwich agree Martin Olsson fee?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundNeil: 'Timm Klose naivety could have cost us'Brentford interested in Norwich winger?
> Norwich City Homepage
More Bradford City News
James Meredith of Bradford City in action during the npower League Two match against Northampton Town on April 6, 2013
Norwich City considering bid for Bradford City defender James Meredith?
 A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City face Coventry City in EFL Trophy
 Haris Vuckic in action for Newcastle on January 3, 2015
Newcastle United's Haris Vuckic joins Bradford City on loan
Bradford sign Polish striker Vincent RabiegaBurnley fan banned for 'racially abusing player'Burnley confirm "racial incident" at friendlyBradford 'activate Colin Doyle's £1 release clause'Bradford appoint Stuart McCall as manager
McCall 'agrees in principle to rejoin Bradford'Bolton appoint Parkinson as managerBradford City confirm German takeoverResult: Millwall make League One playoff finalLeague One roundup: Burton stay top
> Bradford City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version