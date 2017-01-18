Gylfi Sigurdsson reportedly opts to stay at Swansea City, despite attracting interest from West Ham United and Everton.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has reportedly decided to stay at Swansea City, despite attracting interest from other clubs.

West Ham United and Everton have been linked with the Iceland international following an impressive first half of the season.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Swans from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014, has scored six goals and registered as many assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.

According to The Mirror, the midfielder intends to remain at the Liberty Stadium and help the club fight for Premier League safety.

Sigurdsson signed a new four-year contract last summer.