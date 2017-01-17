Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid 'monitoring Diego Costa situation'

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly monitoring Diego Costa's situation at Chelsea amid speculation that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

Marseille 'preparing third Dimitri Payet bid'

Ligue 1 side Marseille are reportedly preparing a third offer for wantaway West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet having seen their first two bids rejected.

Oldham Athletic have transfer embargo lifted

League One side Oldham Athletic announce that they are able to sign players again due to their transfer ban being lifted.

Dimitri Payet 'will only leave West Ham United for Marseille'

Wantaway West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet will reportedly only leave the club to return to Marseille for family reasons.

Crystal Palace 'meet with Vicente Iborra representatives'

A report claims that Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra is close to agreeing a £12m move to Crystal Palace, six months after a proposed move to Sunderland fell through.

Paul Pogba: 'I rejected Barcelona, Real Madrid for Manchester United'

Paul Pogba claims that the lure of a return to Manchester United was too much to turn down last summer, despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Petr Cech confident Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez will sign new deals

Petr Cech insists that Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez will remain at Arsenal for the long term as long as the club challenges for silverware.

Aston Villa defender Aly Cissokho makes Olympiacos loan switch

Aston Villa offload full-back Aly Cissokho to Olympiacos, who have the option to turn his initial loan move into a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Ipswich Town bring two new players on board

Ipswich Town sign Kieffer Moore from Forest Green Rovers on an 18-month deal and hand Jordan Spence a short-term contract at Portman Road.

Report: Jurgen Klopp to block Liverpool loan exit for Sheyi Ojo

Newcastle United are one of a number of sides to have been snubbed by Liverpool in their loan approach for young winger Sheyi Ojo, a report claims.

Report: West Ham United reject second bid from Marseille for Dimitri Payet

A report claims that West Ham United have turned down a second bid of around £20m from Marseille for Dimitri Payet - just £1m more than initially offered last week.

West Bromwich Albion knocked back in pursuit of Fabian Delph?

Manchester City want to keep hold of Fabian Delph and will not entertain any offers for him from West Bromwich Albion, according to a report.

Sam Allardyce confirms Carl Jenkinson agreement with Arsenal

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce admits that the deal to sign Carl Jenkinson from Arsenal is "hanging in the balance" due to discussions over personal terms.

Tom Carroll 'undergoing medical at Swansea City'

A report claims that Tom Carroll, who has been at Tottenham Hotspur for nearly a decade, is close to completing a £4.5m move to Swansea City.

West Bromwich Albion 'make £10m Jake Livermore bid'

West Bromwich Albion reportedly make a £10m bid for Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore.

Simone Zaza: 'I was not right mentally at West Ham United'

Juventus striker Simone Zaza admits that he "was not right mentally" during his time at West Ham United but is hoping to rekindle his career at Valencia.

Ched Evans signs 12-month contract extension at Chesterfield

Chesterfield confirm that striker Ched Evans has signed a 12-month contract extension with the struggling League One club.

Report: Rotherham turn down £1.3m Queens Park Rangers bid for Danny Ward

Rotherham United reportedly reject a £1.3m bid from Queens Park Rangers for highly-rated striker Danny Ward.

Report: Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane on Preston North End radar

Former Republic of Ireland forward Robbie Keane is looking into a move to Championship outfit Preston North End, according to reports.

Report: Wolfsburg winger Anton Donkor to sign for Aston Villa

Wolfsburg and Germany Under-20 winger Anton Donkor is to sign with Aston Villa, according to reports.

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben signs 12-month contract extension

Arjen Robben signs a 12-month contract extension at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich..

Report: Chelsea hoping to replace Diego Costa with Alvaro Morata

Chelsea are hoping to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as a replacement for Diego Costa, according to reports.

Ashley Young latest player linked with move to Chinese club

A report claims that Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng are to offer midfielder Ashley Young a lucrative £10m-a-year deal to leave Manchester United.

Tony Pulis: 'New signings required to lift West Bromwich Albion'

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis insists that new arrivals are needed during the January window if the Baggies are to push on in the remaining months of the season.

AS Monaco reject £45m bid from Chinese club for Radamel Falcao?

Tianjin Quanjian, the Chinese club linked with Diego Costa, are said to have had a £45m bid for AS Monaco's Radamel Falcao turned down.

Patrick Bamford 'undergoing Middlesbrough medical ahead of £10m move'

Patrick Bamford is to reportedly bring his five-year spell with Chelsea, during which time he has failed to make a single appearance, to an end.

Mark Hughes open to selling Bojan Krkic to Middlesbrough

Mark Hughes admits that he faces an uphill battle to keep hold of Bojan Krkic, who is reportedly close to joining Premier League rivals Middlesbrough.

Report: West Ham United prepared to offload Dimitri Payet

Dimitri Payet could be on his way to Marseille in the next week as West Ham United are now ready to offload the playmaker, according to a report.