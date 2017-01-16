Rotherham United reportedly reject a £1.3m bid from Queens Park Rangers for highly-rated striker Danny Ward.

The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals in 27 appearances this season for the Millers, who currently prop up the Championship table.

According to Sky Sports News, Rotherham have already turned down three bids of up to £2m for Ward in the January transfer window.

Ward, who joined the South Yorkshire outfit from Huddersfield Town in January 2015, is also said to be on the radar of his former club, as well as Ipswich Town.