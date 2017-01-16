New Transfer Talk header

Report: Wolfsburg winger Anton Donkor to sign for Aston Villa

A general view outside the stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on February 21, 2015
Wolfsburg and Germany Under-20 winger Anton Donkor is to sign with Aston Villa, according to reports.
Wolfsburg winger Anton Donkor has accepted a deal to sign for Aston Villa, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has not yet featured for the senior side at Wolfsburg, instead plying his trade for the club's second team in the German lower leagues this season.

According to Bild, the Germany Under-20 international has been told by Wolfsburg that his prospects of a breakthrough there are slim, so he has opted for a switch to Villa.

The report suggests that Donkor would be drafted into the Championship club's academy where his progress would be monitored with a view to a step up to the first team.

Donkor, who is left-sided but can play on the right and in central midfield, is currently contracted to the Bundesliga club until the summer of 2020.

