Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben signs 12-month contract extension

Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben (L) and Bayern Munich's striker Thomas Mueller (R) react after the second goal for Munich during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FCB Bayern Munich and Olympiakos Piraeus on November 24
Arjen Robben has signed a 12-month contract extension at Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champions have announced on their website.
Bayern Munich have announced that winger Arjen Robben has signed a 12-month contract extension with the club.

The Netherlands international's contract was set to expire at the end of the season but he has now committed to the Bundesliga champions until June 2018.

"I am happy that I will be playing another year at FC Bayern," the 32-year-old told the club's website.

"The club is one of the best in the world and Munich has become a second home for me and my family. I want to continue to play at the top level and win as many titles as possible."

Robben, who has six goals in 14 appearances for the club this season, joins teammates Franck Ribery, Robert Lewandowski and Rafinha in agreeing new terms during Germany's winter break.

Bayern's Franck Ribery celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against Werder Bremen during their Bundesliga match on April 26, 2014
