Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski could have moved to the Chinese Super League this month and become the highest-paid player in world, according to his agent.

Lewandowski's future was the subject of speculation last summer, but the Pole ultimately signed a new long-term deal with Bayern in December, which will run until 2021.

Cezary Kucharski, who represents Lewandowski, has claimed that his client had a world-record offer on the table to move to China in January, but the Polish international was not interested in leaving European football.

"I was contacted by an agent who brings stars to China," Kucharski told SportoweFakty. "The club name wasn't mentioned. If Lewy had decided to move to China, his salary would have been significantly higher than €40m (£34m), which means more than Carlos Tevez earns."

Lewandowski has scored 20 goals in 24 appearances for Bayern this season.