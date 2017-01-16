Tianjin Quanjian, the Chinese club linked with Diego Costa, are said to have had a £45m bid for AS Monaco's Radamel Falcao turned down.

Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian have reportedly fallen short with a £45m bid to sign Radamel Falcao from AS Monaco, just days after tabling an offer for Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

Falcao, who spent time on loan at Stamford Bridge last season, has already rejected two previous offers to join the Far East influx prior to making a return to Monaco in the summer.

French publication L'Equipe reports that the Colombian could still be on his way out of the Stade Louis II, however, with the club's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev quoted as saying: "I have to think like a leader. Obviously I want to win titles and trophies, but there are special situations. There are very few clubs in the world that can refuse any offer."

Monaco are now said to be bracing themselves for an improved bid from Quanjian, who hit the headlines last week when supposedly putting Chelsea ace Costa at the top of their transfer wishlist.