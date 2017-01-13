A report claims that Chelsea 'refuse to comment' on suggestions that Diego Costa has been unsettled by a bid from the Chinese Super League.

Reports on Friday night have claimed that Costa has been the subject of a bid from an unnamed club in China and after a row with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, has been dropped from the squad for this weekend's clash with Leicester City.

Omnisport are believed to have tried to contact Chelsea on the rumours, but the Premier League outfit were unwilling to comment, fuelling suggestions that something untoward has occurred at Stamford Bridge.

Costa was strongly linked with a return to Atletico Madrid last summer, but ultimately remained at Chelsea and has fired the Blues to the top of the Premier League table with 14 goals and five assists in 19 league matches this term.

It is understood that Costa has not trained with the rest of the Chelsea squad for the past three days.