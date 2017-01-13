New Transfer Talk header

Leeds United 'reject Premier League bids for Charlie Taylor'

Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
A report claims that Leeds United turn down offers of £7m from West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace for left-back Charlie Taylor.
Leeds United have reportedly turned down offers of £7m from West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace for their unsettled left-back Charlie Taylor.

Taylor, 23, submitted a transfer request last summer and has just six months remaining on his current deal at Elland Road, leading to suggestions that he would depart the Championship club this month.

However, according to The Guardian, Leeds are not interested in selling the full-back in the January transfer window and have already rejected three separate bids of £7m from Premier League clubs.

Taylor, who came through the youth system at Leeds, is closing on 100 league appearances for the Whites.

