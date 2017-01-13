Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.

Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for three clubs in the Premier League.

Carrasco has scored 10 times in 24 appearances for the La Liga side during the current campaign but it has been claimed that there has been a breakdown in his relationship with manager Diego Simeone.

According to AS, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all admirers of the Belgian international, who has been at Atletico since July 2015.

Carrasco is also said to be a target of both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, but his release clause of £85m could prove to be a stumbling block.

Both United and Chelsea have funds to spend in January, although any move from Arsenal could depend on how the club resolve ongoing contractual issues with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.