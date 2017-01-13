New Transfer Talk header

Arsene Wenger: Andrea Belotti bid story "fake news"

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger dismisses stories of a rejected bid for Torino striker Andrea Belotti as "fake news".
Friday, January 13, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed speculation that the club has been turned down with a bid of £56m for Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

The Italy international was rumoured to be Wenger's top transfer target this month, with the Serie A side claiming that they had rejected the offer because it did "not reflect the value of the player".

The Gunners have also been linked with a club-record bid for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, but Wenger denied approaching either player.

Asked about the stories at his Friday press conference, he replied: "That's what you call today 'fake news'.

"We have [Danny] Welbeck coming back, we have [Olivier] Giroud, [Alexis] Sanchez, [Theo] Walcott, plenty of strikers... also [Lucas] Perez, who is doing very well now. We have a high number of strikers."

Arsenal currently have the second best strike rate in the Premier League, with 44 goals in the first 20 games of the season.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
Mesut Ozil back for Swansea City trip
