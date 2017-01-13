Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger dismisses stories of a rejected bid for Torino striker Andrea Belotti as "fake news".

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed speculation that the club has been turned down with a bid of £56m for Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

The Italy international was rumoured to be Wenger's top transfer target this month, with the Serie A side claiming that they had rejected the offer because it did "not reflect the value of the player".

The Gunners have also been linked with a club-record bid for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, but Wenger denied approaching either player.

Asked about the stories at his Friday press conference, he replied: "That's what you call today 'fake news'.

"We have [Danny] Welbeck coming back, we have [Olivier] Giroud, [Alexis] Sanchez, [Theo] Walcott, plenty of strikers... also [Lucas] Perez, who is doing very well now. We have a high number of strikers."

Arsenal currently have the second best strike rate in the Premier League, with 44 goals in the first 20 games of the season.